AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.89.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in AbbVie by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

