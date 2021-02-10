Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 2,308.8% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AABVF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 60,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,004. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.24.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

