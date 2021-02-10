ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 2,940.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,778. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

AAVMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

