Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) traded up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.22. 920,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 896,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 313.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

