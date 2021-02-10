Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ABST stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 20,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $722.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.