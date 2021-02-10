Absolute Software Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.85 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

