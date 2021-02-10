Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) PT Raised to $17.00 at TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABST. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Absolute Software stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,089. The company has a market cap of $723.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

