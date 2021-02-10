Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) PT Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ABST has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,488,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $8,341,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $4,661,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.