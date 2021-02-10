Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,089. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $713.08 million, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $13.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

