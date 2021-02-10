Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Absolute Software traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $14.68. 378,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 111,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABST. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $721.93 million, a P/E ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

