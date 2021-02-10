Abyss Market Cap Hits $6.12 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Abyss has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $532,817.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.49 or 0.01157568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00055729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00028815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.98 or 0.05599244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032546 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

