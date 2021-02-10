Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Trading 7.5% Higher

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.05. 3,002,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,505,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
The company has a market cap of $396.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.
Acacia Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACTG)
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.