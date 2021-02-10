Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Up 8.3%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.56. 1,601,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,630,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.
In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 12,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $261,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,166,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,047,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
