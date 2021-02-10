Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Up 8.3%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.56. 1,601,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,630,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 12,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $261,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,166,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,047,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

