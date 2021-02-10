Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.98-1.14 for the period.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,661. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKR shares. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

