Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.45. Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 482,393 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$249.50 million and a PE ratio of -17.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

About Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

