Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.23. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 592,954 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

