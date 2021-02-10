ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Insiders sold a total of 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

