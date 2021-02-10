Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 797,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,916,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $984.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.20.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.
