ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Friday, December 4th.

ACSAY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 4,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,557. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential and social facilities and installations; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

