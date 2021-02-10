Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 732.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 126.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,020,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.80. 91,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

