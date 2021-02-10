Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.77 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $3,105.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,560.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.11 or 0.03875885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00401400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.84 or 0.01083570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.89 or 0.00466545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00377931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00251069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00022660 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars.

