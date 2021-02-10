AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 6.9%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.74. 1,495,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,151,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

