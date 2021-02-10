ADBRI (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Trading Up 34.2%

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was up 34.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

About ADBRI (OTCMKTS:ADBCF)

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ADBRI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADBRI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.