Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the January 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHEXY stock remained flat at $$32.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,240. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 535.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

