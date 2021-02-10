AdEx Network Achieves Market Cap of $69.91 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $69.91 million and $8.22 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00060074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.07 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.67 or 0.05554323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00032496 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,021,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,878,555 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

