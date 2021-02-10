AdEx Network Market Capitalization Tops $69.77 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $69.77 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.75 or 0.01153102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.92 or 0.05547670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,000,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,858,116 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

