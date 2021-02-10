adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $273.78

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $273.78 and traded as high as $281.80. adidas AG (ADS.F) shares last traded at $278.50, with a volume of 394,282 shares traded.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €268.72 ($316.14).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €285.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €273.78.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

