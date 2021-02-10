Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

