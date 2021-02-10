Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden Buys 611 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,300.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 511,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,051. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $254,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

