Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.26 and last traded at $105.39. 666,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 298,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

