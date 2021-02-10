AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,004,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Garmin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Garmin by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,067,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $127.15.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

