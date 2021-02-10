AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 411.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Truist raised their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

DraftKings stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

