AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $313.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

