AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,102 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

WBND opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

