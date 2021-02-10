AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,271 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.