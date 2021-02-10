AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, 140166 raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $158.87 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of -240.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.