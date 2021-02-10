AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after acquiring an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

