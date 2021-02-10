AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 161.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

