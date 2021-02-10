AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.03.

NYSE CM opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $90.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.