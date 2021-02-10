AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

