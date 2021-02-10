AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $19,426,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JD.com by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

