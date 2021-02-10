AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

