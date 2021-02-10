AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $779.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $786.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

