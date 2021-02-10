AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,451 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

