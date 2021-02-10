AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane by 104.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Crane by 59.2% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

CR opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

