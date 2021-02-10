AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,254,000.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

