AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NYSE:IPG opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.