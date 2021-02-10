AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,916 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 572,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.