AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,527 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 80,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

