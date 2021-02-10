AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,716 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.80. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts have commented on VMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

